Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $279,000 Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of Intel by 43.7% during the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after buying an additional 483,917 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.