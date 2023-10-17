Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $279,000 Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SQ. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 13.6% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,377,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,817,000 after purchasing an additional 643,825 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Block by 469.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,194,000 after purchasing an additional 151,012 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Block by 7.1% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $192,528.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 2.37. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $40.77 and a one year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.09 and its 200-day moving average is $60.88.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Block from $92.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Block in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SQ

Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.