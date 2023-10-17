Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases Shares of 6,350 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $66.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.66. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.00 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

In other news, CEO Kevin Michael O’neill sold 15,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total transaction of $1,206,887.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,613. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

