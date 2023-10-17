Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Broadcom by 2,450.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $853.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $795.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.14 and a 52-week high of $925.91.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

