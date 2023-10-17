Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Carlsbad Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $3,965,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.49. The stock had a trading volume of 94,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,816. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

