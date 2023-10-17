Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 0.9% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 559,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,344,000 after buying an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,685,670,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.03. 204,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,046,380. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.12.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

