SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.96

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.96 and last traded at $22.92, with a volume of 24816 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush lowered shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

SciPlay Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SciPlay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SciPlay by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 13.6% during the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 22,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

Featured Articles

