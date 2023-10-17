Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ META opened at $321.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $330.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.99 and its 200 day moving average is $276.73.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

