SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. SEI Investments comprises about 2.6% of Hahn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SEI Investments worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 670.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,250,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,405,000 after acquiring an additional 311,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $11,107,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 172,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,893. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dennis Mcgonigle sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,866,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 594,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,968,821.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,000 shares of company stock worth $8,381,881 in the last ninety days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

