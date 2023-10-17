Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 31.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SXT

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SXT opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $52.90 and a 1-year high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.