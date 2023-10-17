SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

SGS SA (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SGS in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SGS Stock Performance

About SGS

Shares of SGSOY opened at $8.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.09. SGS has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Connectivity & Products, Health & Nutrition, Industries & Environment, Natural Resources, and Knowledge.

