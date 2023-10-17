Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 553,857 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,075 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $33,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

SHEL stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.71. 2,320,881 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,790,333. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.41. Shell plc has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $68.72. The company has a market cap of $231.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $76.02 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Shell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.