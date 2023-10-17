Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SHBI. TheStreet downgraded Shore Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Shore Bancshares from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Shore Bancshares from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shore Bancshares has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Shore Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHBI

Shore Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Shore Bancshares stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.73. Shore Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $345.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $27.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 28.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Shore Bancshares by 155.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shore Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shore Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shore Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.