Short Interest in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Grows By 6.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the September 15th total of 13,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 872,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.82.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BEAM opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.04. Beam Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.32 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 408.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $38,604.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 156,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,027,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

