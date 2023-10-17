Short Interest in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Declines By 6.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the September 15th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 689,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNTX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.69.

BioNTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $96.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $112.14 and a 200-day moving average of $111.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 10.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $94.68 and a twelve month high of $188.99.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.13 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 47.37% and a return on equity of 21.46%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 4,861.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 972,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 952,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $31,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at $42,711,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in BioNTech by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,610,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,235,000 after purchasing an additional 204,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

