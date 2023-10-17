Short Interest in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Declines By 8.7%

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,610,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the September 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 613,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BL shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on BlackLine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on BlackLine from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

Shares of BL stock opened at $55.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -71.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $48.22 and a 1 year high of $77.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,773 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the first quarter valued at about $28,874,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after acquiring an additional 374,813 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackLine during the second quarter valued at about $17,098,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in BlackLine by 15.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,761,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,313,000 after acquiring an additional 235,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

