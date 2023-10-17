Short Interest in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Increases By 21.1%

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the September 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $329,299.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,233,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,358,850.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 188,040 shares of company stock worth $1,971,187 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFZ. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $5,298,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 1,207.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 202,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 186,904 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $1,423,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

