Short Interest in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rises By 21.3%

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EGBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bancorp

In related news, EVP Ryan Riel sold 6,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $151,835.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 394,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 321,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $13,538,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,766,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,387,000 after buying an additional 292,648 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 932.9% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 210,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,197,000 after acquiring an additional 189,992 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $80.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

