Short Interest in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Grows By 9.3%

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the September 15th total of 386,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

LINC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.53. 11,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $9.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $106,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $273,020. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 543,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 20.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

