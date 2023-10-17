Short Interest in LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) Rises By 18.9%

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the September 15th total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Down 1.6 %

LUXH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. 3,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,744. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LuxUrban Hotels has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of -1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. The business had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUXH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Maxim Group raised their price target on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Transactions at LuxUrban Hotels

In other LuxUrban Hotels news, CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of LuxUrban Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.68 per share, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LuxUrban Hotels in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

LuxUrban Hotels Company Profile

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

