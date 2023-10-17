Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 11.0%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %

BIS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

