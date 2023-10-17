Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Rises By 11.0%

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the September 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Stock Down 1.3 %
BIS stock opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61.
ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.1187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Chefs’ Warehouse is Cooking Up a Bargain
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Is the Worst Case Scenario Price into Overstock?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Renewable Energy, Juiced Yield Make NEE a Long-Term Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.