Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.86.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $29.59.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $210.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $25,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,972.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $11,214,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $547,000. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $1,314,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $7,116,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $2,213,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

