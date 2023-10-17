SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.40.

Shares of SGH opened at $14.51 on Friday. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $726.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.44.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.11). SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SMART Global will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.48, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,515. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 9,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $257,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,691 shares of company stock valued at $756,620. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,338,000 after buying an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,982 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SMART Global by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,634,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SMART Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,497,000.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

