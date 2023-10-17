Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

SND stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. Smart Sand has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $91.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $74.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Smart Sand in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Smart Sand during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

