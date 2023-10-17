South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOUHY. Citigroup raised shares of South32 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of South32 from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of South32 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 410 ($5.01) to GBX 400 ($4.89) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of South32 from GBX 245 ($2.99) to GBX 230 ($2.81) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, South32 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $253.00.

South32 Price Performance

South32 Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS SOUHY opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.59. South32 has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $17.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.1472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

