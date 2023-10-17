Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives $7.89 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.89.

SWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth $88,000. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter worth about $132,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWN stock opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.48.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. Southwestern Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

