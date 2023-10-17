Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.18 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.27%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

