Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $275,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $566,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,000.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 53,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 48,220 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 305,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,785,000 after purchasing an additional 26,153 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.72. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.