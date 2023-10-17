Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $902.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $853.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $795.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.14 and a 52 week high of $925.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

In other Broadcom news, Director Check Kian Low bought 11,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

