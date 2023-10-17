S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,514 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 2.3% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.78% of S&P Global worth $1,002,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 76.4% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $1.80 on Tuesday, reaching $369.34. The company had a trading volume of 134,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.99. The firm has a market cap of $117.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.31 and a 52-week high of $428.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.40, for a total transaction of $84,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,789.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,857 shares of company stock valued at $8,152,514 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

