Spartan Fund Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS)

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II (NYSE:ROSS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Ross Acquisition Corp II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Ross Acquisition Corp II by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 19,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Stock Performance

ROSS remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Tuesday. 56,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,444. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.55. Ross Acquisition Corp II has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.96.

Ross Acquisition Corp II Profile

Ross Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Ross Acquisition Corp II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

