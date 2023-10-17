SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 46.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 1.3% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $339.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,140,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.09. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $302.01 and a 1 year high of $356.70.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

