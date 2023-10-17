SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 589.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.89 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.