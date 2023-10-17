Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Spectrum Brands Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $85.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.17.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.47% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 3.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ehsan Zargar bought 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.98 per share, with a total value of $69,952.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 117,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,458.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David M. Maura bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.89 per share, with a total value of $414,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 693,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,510,408.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar purchased 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.98 per share, for a total transaction of $69,952.14. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,458.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,452 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,166 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 18.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $47,501,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,587,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

