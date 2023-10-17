STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.22.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $42.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.96. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.10. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $81.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. Research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $263,916.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 60,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.26 per share, with a total value of $2,511,661.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,973,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,227,795.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 352,644 shares of company stock worth $13,936,203 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.