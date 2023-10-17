Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SBUX. TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.45.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $82.43 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.51%.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.