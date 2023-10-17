StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of DHC stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The stock has a market cap of $457.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.54%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of June 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.1 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

