StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GALT

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. Galectin Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $129.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,435,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 163,797 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.