StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research set a $11.36 target price on shares of Golden Minerals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Golden Minerals from $13.80 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Golden Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE:AUMN opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31. Golden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.