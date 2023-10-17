StockNews.com Begins Coverage on S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of S&W Seed stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. S&W Seed has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a net margin of 19.60% and a negative return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 26,454 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in S&W Seed by 174.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 39,192 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

