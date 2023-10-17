StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jonestrading reissued a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.16 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.58.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCON. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized CTLA-4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various cancer indications.

