StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance
Shares of TCI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $47.35.
Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 980.11%.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
