StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of TCI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $241.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $27.23 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. Transcontinental Realty Investors had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 980.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transcontinental Realty Investors

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 50.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 96.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 104.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 16.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including office buildings, apartments, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.