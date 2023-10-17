StockNews.com Downgrades Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Autodesk from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $211.78 on Friday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.50.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

