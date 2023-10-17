StockNews.com Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

Shares of FTK opened at $4.40 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries

About Flotek Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 430.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,107,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 898,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 79,181 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 326,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 11,418.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

