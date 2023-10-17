StockNews.com Downgrades Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.
Flotek Industries Price Performance
Shares of FTK opened at $4.40 on Friday. Flotek Industries has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.39.
Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 70.40% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flotek Industries
About Flotek Industries
Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).
