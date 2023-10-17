StockNews.com Downgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

GKOS has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of GKOS opened at $67.02 on Friday. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $80.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.06. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,200 shares of company stock worth $4,000,702 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Glaukos by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

