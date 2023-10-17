StockNews.com Downgrades Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telefónica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefónica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Performance

NYSE TEF opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.13.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $11.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts anticipate that Telefónica will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 49,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,582 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

