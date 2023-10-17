StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Stock Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veradigm stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $19.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Veradigm in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Veradigm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.