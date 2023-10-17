StockNews.com Lowers Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nutanix from a d- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.23. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $494.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 31,695 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $1,073,826.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,174.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 8,098 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $317,522.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,605,105.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,982 shares of company stock worth $16,594,628. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nutanix

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.