StockNews.com Lowers Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 41.30% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.87 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.0749 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 307.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,076,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,550,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,945,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,150 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $13,498,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 703,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 570,489 shares in the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

