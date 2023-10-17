Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% in the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $165.31 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.95 and its 200 day moving average is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $308.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

